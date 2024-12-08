South Korea ex-defence chief reportedly arrested as President Yoon hangs on

SEOUL: South Korea's former defence minister was arrested on Sunday (Dec 8), local media reported, a day after President Yoon Suk Yeol survived an impeachment vote over his calamitous attempt to impose martial law.

The motion failed due to a boycott of the vote by Yoon's party, even though huge crowds braved freezing temperatures in another night of protests outside parliament in Seoul to demand the president's ouster.

Kim Yong-hyun had already resigned as defence minister after the brief suspension of civilian rule late on Tuesday by Yoon that saw soldiers and helicopters sent to parliament.

Yoon was forced to rescind the order hours later and parliament voted down his decree.

Kim had already been slapped with a travel ban.

Police have launched an investigation into Yoon, Kim and others for alleged insurrection.

The prosecutors' office was not immediately available for comment on Kim's arrest, reported by the Yonhap news agency and other local media outlets on Sunday morning.