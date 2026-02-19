South Korean court hands life term to ex‑President Yoon in insurrection trial

SEOUL: A South Korean court ordered life in jail on Thursday (Feb 19) for former President Yoon Suk Yeol, after holding him guilty on charges of abuse of authority and masterminding an insurrection, stemming from his December 2024 attempt to impose martial law.

Prosecutors had sought the death penalty in the case, closely watched in a deeply divided country. It is the most consequential yet for the ousted leader, whose bid triggered a national political crisis and tested democratic resilience.

In January, prosecutors had said Yoon's "unconstitutional and illegal emergency martial law undermined the function of the National Assembly and the Election Commission ... actually destroying the liberal democratic constitutional order".

Masterminding an insurrection carries a maximum sentence of the death penalty or life imprisonment under South Korean law.

South Korea last handed down a death sentence in 2016, but has not executed anyone since 1997. There was a strong police presence at the Seoul Central District Court, which is trying the case, with police buses forming a security cordon around the building.

The court will also rule on charges that Yoon abused his authority by ordering troops to storm parliament to drag his opponents out and jail them, as well as dispatching soldiers and police to block, inspect, and control access to facilities such as the opposition party building.

Yoon, 65, has denied the charges. The conservative former career prosecutor argued he had presidential authority to declare martial law and that his action was aimed at sounding the alarm over opposition parties' obstruction of government.