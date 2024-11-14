South Korea exam sees record number of retakes after medical reforms

SEOUL: South Korean students are sitting a crucial university entrance exam on Thursday (Nov 14), with a record number retaking the test in a bid to capitalise on reforms that made it easier to get into medical school.

Nearly a third of those sitting the nine-hour exam this year are retaking it - the highest percentage ever - as people hope to join expanded cohorts of trainee doctors.

Lee Sang-joon, 21, who is taking the test for the third time, told AFP he was "so happy" when he learned about the reforms, which gave him fresh hope of pursuing a medical career.

This year is his "final chance" to succeed, he said.

"It was nearly impossible to go to medical school, the top 0.01 per cent in the country could go in. Now it's about 0.015 per cent, which sounds like a chance to me."

Thousands of trainee doctors and medical students stopped working in February in protest of the plans, which sharply increased the number of places available for trainee doctors.

But the government has pressed ahead, even as a roughly nine-month work stoppage has hit hospitals across the country.

Good results on the test - locally known as "Suneung", a Korean abbreviation for the College Scholastic Ability Test - are essential for admission to top universities.

They are also widely seen as a pathway to social mobility, economic security, and even a good marriage.