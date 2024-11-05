South Korea fines Meta for illegal collection of user data

SEOUL: US tech giant Meta illegally harvested sensitive data including on sexual orientation from nearly a million South Korean Facebook users and shared it with advertisers, Seoul's data watchdog said on Tuesday (Nov 5).

The firm, which also owns Instagram, violated South Korean laws prohibiting the use of information on political opinions, religious beliefs and people's sex life unless the individual provides explicit consent, Seoul's Personal Information Protection Commission said.

The tech giant collected sensitive information from around 980,000 domestic users in South Korea through their Facebook profiles, including details about their religious beliefs and whether they are in a same-sex relationship.

Meta "analysed user behaviour data, including pages liked and ads clicked on Facebook", to create and implement targeted advertising related to "sensitive themes" such as transgender issues, homosexuality and North Korean defectors, officials said.

The watchdog said it had confirmed that such information was provided to advertisers by Meta, with around 4,000 advertisers using it.

The commission said Tuesday it had decided to fine Meta 21.6 billion won (US$15.6 million).

Meta told AFP that it would "carefully review the decision document once we receive it".

The South Korean watchdog said it had "also ordered the company to establish legal grounds for processing sensitive information, implement safety measures, and respond diligently to users' requests for access to their personal data".

The decision is "significant in that they ensure that foreign operators providing global services must comply with the obligations set forth in (South Korea's) Protection Act regarding the processing of sensitive information".