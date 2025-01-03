Logo
East Asia

Dozens rescued after building catches fire in South Korea's Seongnam city
Smoke rises at the scene of a fire at a commercial building in Seongnam, South Korea on Jan 3, 2025. (Photo: AP/South Korea Bundang Fire Station)

03 Jan 2025 06:24PM
SEOUL: A fire and thick smoke engulfed an eight-storey building in the South Korean city of Seongnam on Friday (Jan 3), sending 12 people to hospital with smoke inhalation.

About 30 people who had been trapped were safely rescued, the fire department said.

There were no reports of serious injuries.

The department deployed 82 vehicles and equipment south of Seoul to bring the blaze under control after the fire started in a restaurant on the ground floor of the busy commercial building, which also housed a swimming pool where children take lessons. The cause of the blaze was not immediately known.

Earlier, YTN television reported multiple people were trapped inside, with footage showing black smoke engulfing a large part of the building.

Firefighters stand at a scene of a fire in Seongnam, South Korea, on Jan 3, 2025. (Photo: Reuters/Kim Hong-ji)
Firefighters gather outside of a commercial building in Seongnam, South Korea, on Jan 3, 2025. (Photo: Yonhap/Hong Ki-won via AP)
Firefighters stand outside of a building partially burnt in a fire in Seongnam, South Korea, on Jan 3, 2025. (Photo: Reuters/Kim Hong-ji)

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.

Source: Agencies/rl

