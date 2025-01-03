Dozens rescued after building catches fire in South Korea's Seongnam city

SEOUL: A fire and thick smoke engulfed an eight-storey building in the South Korean city of Seongnam on Friday (Jan 3), sending 12 people to hospital with smoke inhalation.

About 30 people who had been trapped were safely rescued, the fire department said.

There were no reports of serious injuries.

The department deployed 82 vehicles and equipment south of Seoul to bring the blaze under control after the fire started in a restaurant on the ground floor of the busy commercial building, which also housed a swimming pool where children take lessons. The cause of the blaze was not immediately known.

Earlier, YTN television reported multiple people were trapped inside, with footage showing black smoke engulfing a large part of the building.