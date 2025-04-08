Logo
East Asia

South Korea says it fires shots after North Korean soldiers cross demarcation line
South Korea says it fires shots after North Korean soldiers cross demarcation line

A North Korean flag flutters at the propaganda village of Gijungdong in North Korea, in this picture taken near the truce village of Panmunjom inside the demilitarised zone (DMZ) separating the two Koreas, South Korea, Jul 19, 2022. (Photo: REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji)

08 Apr 2025 05:58PM (Updated: 08 Apr 2025 06:08PM)
SEOUL: South Korea's military said on Tuesday (Apr 8) that it had fired warning shots after North Korean soldiers violated the military demarcation line before returning.

"Our military conducted warning broadcasts and warning shots after about 10 North Korean soldiers crossed the military demarcation line (MDL) in the eastern area of the demilitarised zone (DMZ) around 5pm local time," the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said in a text message to reporters.

"Our military is closely monitoring the North Korean military's activity and taking necessary measures according to the operational procedures," JCS said.

On Monday, the South's military said about 1,500 North Koreans were working on barbed wire installations and land work in the demilitarised zone, as the North was conducting military exercises.

The two Koreas are still technically at war after their 1950-53 war ended in an armistice, not a peace treaty.

