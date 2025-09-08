South Korea to fly detained workers back as US vows more raids on employers

SEOUL: South Korea is moving to pick up Korean workers following a raid at a Hyundai Motor manufacturing facility in the United States state of Georgia last week, a presidential official for Seoul said on Sunday (Sep 7) as the Trump administration promised more raids on businesses.

The negotiations to release about 300 South Koreans who were detained have concluded and processing for their release from custody is ongoing, South Korea's presidential office said late on Sunday.

A chartered plane will be flown to bring them back as soon as the processing by the two countries is complete, the office said in a statement. It did not provide details of what administrative steps are being taken.

The Yonhap news agency quoted South Korean Consul General in Washington Cho Ki-joong as saying the workers will likely board a plane on Wednesday.

Representatives for the Department of Homeland Security did not respond to a request for comment, while White House border czar Tom Homan separately vowed to expand immigration raids on workplaces.

US federal agents arrested about 475 workers at Hyundai's car battery plant in Ellabell, Georgia, on Thursday in the largest single-site enforcement operation in the history of the Department of Homeland Security's investigative operations.

US President Donald Trump campaigned on making immigration a pillar of his administration and has moved to ramp up deportations nationwide since taking office in January.

He has also buttressed his economic plan in large part on wooing other countries and foreign businesses to invest in the United States.