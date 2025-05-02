South Korea former PM launches presidential bid

SEOUL: South Korea's former prime minister Han Duck-soo announced his bid for the presidency on Friday (May 2), joining the race in a snap election triggered by the impeachment of the ex-president.

The Jun 3 vote will decide who replaces impeached former president Yoon Suk Yeol, who was removed from office over his ill-fated declaration of martial law in December that sank South Korea into prolonged political turmoil.

Political instability in the country intensified Thursday after a retrial was ordered for a presidential frontrunner over alleged election law violations, and as two key government figures – including Han – resigned.

Han had hinted at a possible presidential bid when he resigned as acting president and prime minister on Thursday, suggesting that he was willing to "take on a greater responsibility".

"For the future of the Republic of Korea, a country I deeply love, and for all of us, I have decided to do what I can," Han said in a televised speech on Friday.

"I will do my utmost to be chosen by our people in this presidential election."

The former prime minister took over as the country's acting president after Yoon was impeached by parliament in December.

The 75-year-old career bureaucrat is expected to team up with Yoon's People Power Party to launch a unified conservative campaign against liberal frontrunner Lee Jae-myung.

Across both liberal and conservative governments, Han has held a range of senior roles, including finance minister, trade minister and the country's ambassador to the US.