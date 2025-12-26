Logo
Logo

East Asia

South Korea prosecutors seek 10-year jail term for ex-President Yoon
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

East Asia

South Korea prosecutors seek 10-year jail term for ex-President Yoon

South Korea prosecutors seek 10-year jail term for ex-President Yoon

Former South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol arrives at a court to attend a hearing to review his arrest warrant requested by special prosecutors in Seoul, South Korea, Jul 9, 2025. (File photo: REUTERS/Pool/Kim Hong-Ji)

26 Dec 2025 12:54PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SEOUL: South Korean prosecutors on Friday (Dec 26) sought a 10-year prison sentence for former President Yoon Suk Yeol, for offences linked to his attempt to impose martial law last year.

Yoon briefly suspended civilian rule in South Korea for the first time in more than four decades on Dec 3, 2024, prompting massive protests and a showdown in parliament.

Since being removed from office in April by the Constitutional Court, he has faced multiple trials for actions linked to his martial law declaration.

Prosecutors sought a 10-year prison term on Friday for charges including obstruction of justice, after Yoon allegedly excluded Cabinet members from a martial law meeting and in January blocked investigators from detaining him.

A Seoul court is expected to deliver a verdict in the case next month, according to Yonhap news agency.

Yoon said this month his decision to declare martial law had been justified in the fight against "pro-China, pro-North Korea, and traitorous activities".

His three other trials include allegations of leading an insurrection, for which he could face the death penalty if found guilty.

Related:

Source: AFP/gr

Related Topics

South Korea President Yoon Suk Yeol martial law
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement