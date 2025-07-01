South Korea's former president Yoon defies summons in martial law probe

SEOUL: Former South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol skipped questioning on Tuesday (Jul 1) by a special prosecutor investigating his December declaration of martial law, citing the need to prepare for a later hearing despite the risk of arrest.

Yoon was ousted in April by the Constitutional Court, which upheld his impeachment by parliament for a martial law bid that shocked a country that had prided itself on becoming a thriving democracy after overcoming military dictatorship in the 1980s.

Through his lawyers, Yoon, a powerful former top prosecutor elected president in 2022, has accused the special counsel of going on a politically-motivated "witch hunt", describing as illegal some of the tactics used against him.

On Monday, Yoon's lawyers said Jul 5 was the earliest he would be able to appear, citing a trial court hearing on insurrection charges set for Thursday that he must attend and his rights as a defendant to rest and prepare.

A spokesperson for the special prosecutor's team did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Media reported the team has said it will issue another summons for this week.