South Korea's ex-spy chief arrested over martial law

SEOUL: A former South Korean spy chief who led the intelligence agency during last year's martial law declaration was arrested on Wednesday (Nov 12) for dereliction of duty, a Seoul court told AFP.

The arrest follows a request by special prosecutors for a warrant against Cho Tae-yong, former head of the National Intelligence Service, on charges that he ignored his duties as spy agency chief and posed a risk of destroying evidence, among other allegations.

The Seoul Central District Court reviewed the validity of the warrant on Tuesday and granted it.

"The outcome of the review is ... the issuance of the warrant on the risk of evidence destruction," the court said in a statement to AFP.

Subscribe to our Chief Editor’s Week in Review Our chief editor shares analysis and picks of the week's biggest news every Saturday. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

"The primary charge is dereliction of duty," it added.

Prosecutors said Cho, a career diplomat who led the spy agency at the time of former President Yoon Suk Yeol's martial law declaration in December, failed to report the move to parliament despite "understanding its illegality".

He is also accused of making false statements.

"The possibility that he was involved in the insurrection has increased," prosecutor Park Ji-young told reporters last week.