SEOUL: South Korea's exports so far for this year have exceeded US$1 trillion, driven by a global AI chip boom, making it the fourth country in the world to reach the milestone after Germany, the United States and China.

Exports passed the US$1 trillion mark on Thursday (Nov 19), compared with last year's record of US$709 billion, the trade ministry said.

Asia's fourth-largest economy, home to leading chipmakers Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix, is riding the global boom in AI investment that is fuelling exports and investments.

Still, domestic demand remains weak with the benefits of the export boom yet to trickle down to many households. Consumer sentiment has been hurt by high interest rates and prices, as well as unprecedented volatility in the domestic stock market.

"Now, we need to turn this achievement into sustainable growth. We will enhance the competitiveness of major industries and grow future growth engines, such as AI and bio," President Lee Jae Myung said in a social media post on X.

"Most of all, the achievement in exports should improve the lives of the people. We will create 'growth for all', sharing the opportunities and fruits of growth with big and small companies as well as the capital area and regional areas," Lee said.

The Lee administration plans to create a 162.3 trillion won (US$121.94 billion) Future Response Fund to funnel excess tax revenue from the chip boom toward growth industries, young people, regional development and education.

South Korea's economic growth is expected to quicken to the mid-3 per cent range this year on record chip exports, after expanding 1 per cent last year, the country's finance minister said last month.