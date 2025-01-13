South Korea's Gen-Z divided over political crisis

SEOUL: In the shadow of Seoul's centuries-old Gwanghwamun Gate, young businesswoman Shin Ji-young wears a rainbow headband and waves a flag criticising South Korea's impeached president alongside thousands of protesters.

A divide has emerged among South Korea's youth since Yoon Suk Yeol declared a bungled martial law decree last month and hunkered down at his residence resisting arrest.

On one side, young conservative men - including evangelical Christians and those who openly support United States President-elect Donald Trump - are railing against his impeachment.

On the other, young women and supporters of liberal causes like the LGBTQ+ community, climate justice and labour rights are calling for his immediate detention.

"I think the (gender) conflict already existed but it became more visible as Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment issue arose," said Shin.

"I think women are more sensitive to social disasters and discrimination. Men in their 20s and 30s, even though they are in the same generation, have always disagreed" that gender discrimination exists, added the 29-year-old.