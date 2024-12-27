South Korea's acting president faces impeachment vote

SEOUL: South Korea's acting president faced an impeachment vote on Friday (Dec 27), as the country struggled to shake off political turmoil sparked by his predecessor's martial law declaration that shocked the world.

Han Duck-soo took over as acting president from President Yoon Suk Yeol, who was suspended following a parliamentary vote over his move to impose martial law on Dec 3.

But opposition MPs now want Han, who is also prime minister, removed from office too, arguing that he is refusing demands to complete Yoon's impeachment process and to bring him to justice.

"Today our Democratic Party impeaches Prime Minister Han Duck-soo in accordance with the people's order," said Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung.

"The 'acting authority' has transformed into 'insurrectionary authority'."

In the impeachment motion put before parliament, the opposition said Han is "intentionally avoiding the special investigation to probe those involved in the insurrection and has clearly stated his intention to reject the appointments of three Constitutional Court judges".

Such actions, the motion said, are "in violation of a public official's duty to uphold the law ... and serve the public".

If the opposition succeeds in its bid, South Korea will see its second impeachment of a head of state in less than two weeks, further destabilising its vibrant political scene.

It will also mark the first time South Korea has impeached an acting president.

Finance Minister Choi Sang-mok would step in as acting president in Han's place.