South Korea records its highest-ever temperature of 42.5°C

SEOUL: South Korea on Sunday (Aug 2) registered its highest temperature since records began more than a century ago, according to the state weather agency.

The south-eastern city of Yangsan recorded a temperature of 42.5°C at 1.26pm, the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) said on its website.

Yangsan has been the epicentre of the ongoing heatwave, with temperatures exceeding 40°C for a fifth consecutive day on Aug 2.

Much of South Korea has been placed under heat warnings, with many cities seeing temperatures climb into the high 30s.