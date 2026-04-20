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South Korea's Lee in India for talks on shipping, AI
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East Asia

South Korea's Lee in India for talks on shipping, AI

South Korea's Lee in India for talks on shipping, AI

South Korea's President Lee Jae Myung and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi shake hands before their meeting at the Hyderabad House in New Delhi on Apr 20, 2026. (Photo: AFP/Sajjad Hussain)

20 Apr 2026 03:11PM (Updated: 20 Apr 2026 03:20PM)
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NEW DELHI: India gave a red-carpet welcome for South Korean President Lee Jae-myung in New Delhi on Monday (Apr 20), with shipbuilding and artificial intelligence high on the agenda for talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Amidst ongoing supply chain instability and a global economic crisis stemming from the aftermath of the Middle East conflict, the Republic of Korea and India are emerging as increasingly vital strategic partners for one another," Lee, on his first visit to India, said in a statement on social media.

Talks will include discussions on "shipbuilding, trade, investments, AI, semiconductors, critical and emerging technologies", India's foreign ministry said.

Lee and Modi will also discuss "continuing constructive cooperation for the sake of peace on the Korean Peninsula and within the region", South Korea's National Security Adviser Wi Sung-lac said in Seoul ahead of Lee's state visit.

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Modi and Lee stood side-by-side outside the presidential palace, as lines of Indian troops marched past.

(From left) India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, South Korea's President Lee Jae Myung, India's President Droupadi Murmu and the wife of South Korea's President Kim Hea Kyung pose for a photo during a ceremonial reception at India's presidential palace Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi on Apr 20, 2026. (Photo: AFP/Sajjad Hussain)

South Korea has faced mounting risks to its energy supplies since US-Israeli attacks on Iran in late February prompted Tehran to effectively close the crucial Strait of Hormuz.

The two countries are also seeking to bolster a 2010 economic partnership agreement.

Bilateral trade has grown from US$14.2 billion at the time of its implementation to US$26.89 billion in 2024-25, an increase of nearly 90 per cent, according to the Indian foreign ministry.

Related:

Source: AFP/dy

Related Topics

South Korea India Lee Jae-myung Narendra Modi
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