South Korea's Lee in India for talks on shipping, AI

NEW DELHI: India gave a red-carpet welcome for South Korean President Lee Jae-myung in New Delhi on Monday (Apr 20), with shipbuilding and artificial intelligence high on the agenda for talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Amidst ongoing supply chain instability and a global economic crisis stemming from the aftermath of the Middle East conflict, the Republic of Korea and India are emerging as increasingly vital strategic partners for one another," Lee, on his first visit to India, said in a statement on social media.

Talks will include discussions on "shipbuilding, trade, investments, AI, semiconductors, critical and emerging technologies", India's foreign ministry said.

Lee and Modi will also discuss "continuing constructive cooperation for the sake of peace on the Korean Peninsula and within the region", South Korea's National Security Adviser Wi Sung-lac said in Seoul ahead of Lee's state visit.

Modi and Lee stood side-by-side outside the presidential palace, as lines of Indian troops marched past.