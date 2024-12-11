South Korea ex-defence minister formally arrested for insurrection

Yoon suspended civilian rule a week ago and sent special forces and helicopters to parliament before lawmakers forced him to rescind the decree in a country assumed to be a stable democracy.
A formal arrest warrant was issued late Tuesday for former defence minister Kim Yong-hyun, who had already been detained on Sunday, in the first court decision related to the ongoing political turmoil caused by martial law.
A spokesperson for the Seoul Central District Court told AFP early Wednesday that Kim's formal arrest came amid concerns that evidence might be destroyed.
It was determined that Kim's alleged offences "fall within the scope of crimes for which the prosecution can initiate an investigation," the spokesperson said.
Kim was contrite Tuesday, saying that "all responsibility for this situation lies solely with me".
Earlier Tuesday, Army Special Warfare Command chief Kwak Jong-geun told lawmakers that Yoon had ordered him to stop enough MPs from gathering at parliament to vote down the martial law decree.
"The president called me directly through a secret line. He mentioned that it appears the quorum has not yet been met and instructed me to quickly break down the door and drag out the people (lawmakers) inside," Kwak said.
Lawmakers also passed a motion Tuesday to appoint a special counsel to investigate the martial law case.
"VANDALISED OFFICES"
Yoon's ruling party said it is forging a "resignation roadmap" that reportedly could see him step down in February or March before fresh elections, while the opposition plans to organise an impeachment vote every Saturday.
A day after Yoon was barred from travelling abroad, authorities banned more top officials from leaving the country, including Cho Ji-ho, commissioner general of the Korean National Police Agency, and two other top police officials, police told AFP.
Already under a travel ban are the former defence and interior ministers and martial law commander General Park An-su, who along with other top brass was grilled by lawmakers on Tuesday.
The motion failed after members of Yoon's ruling People Power Party (PPP) boycotted the vote, depriving the legislature of the necessary two-thirds majority.
The offices of ruling party lawmakers were being vandalised, local media said Tuesday, with one image showing a door covered in what appeared to be ketchup, and eggs and flour scattered on the floor.
Protesters also were sending condolence flowers to the offices, typically reserved for funerals, to express their opposition to the boycott, with signs reading "insurrection accomplices".
Local police in Seoul's Dobong district told AFP that an unspecified "weapon" was found in front of PPP lawmaker Kim Jae-sub's residence, and he has requested additional security.
"SECOND COUP"
At least several hundred protesters held more rallies late Tuesday outside the National Assembly, waving glow sticks and holding signs that read, "Impeach Yoon Suk Yeol, the insurrection criminal."
The PPP says that Yoon, 63, has agreed to hand power to the prime minister and party chief, prompting the opposition to accuse it of a "second coup".
A party task force was reportedly reviewing two options for a way forward, including for Yoon to resign in February with an April election, or to step down in March with a vote in May.
With the opposition holding 192 seats in the 300-strong parliament, only eight PPP members need to vote in favour of a new impeachment motion for it to pass.
Last week, two PPP lawmakers -- Ahn Cheol-soo and Kim Yea-ji -- voted in favour, and two more said Tuesday they would support the motion this time.
Ahn, a self-made multi-millionaire, trained doctor and software designer, told AFP on Monday that he was booed and heckled at a party meeting.
"The idea that a president responsible for upholding the constitution of the world's 10th largest economy would stage an unconstitutional coup is beyond imagination," Ahn said.