South Korea, Japan, China top diplomats to meet in Tokyo, Seoul says

SEOUL: The top diplomats for China, South Korea and Japan will meet in Tokyo this weekend for talks, Seoul said on Tuesday (Mar 18), as the neighbours move to bolster regional ties.
South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul and his Japanese and Chinese counterparts, Iwaya Takeshi and Wang Yi, will "exchange comprehensive views ... for the development of trilateral cooperation", Seoul's foreign ministry said in a statement.
The meeting in Tokyo Saturday will be the 11th trilateral ministerial meeting, the statement said, with the last such meeting held in November 2023 in the South Korean port city of Busan.
The countries will also hold bilateral talks on the sidelines of the three way summit, Seoul added.
Beijing also confirmed the meeting, with a spokesperson saying that Wang Yi would also "co-chair the 6th China-Japan High-Level Economic Dialogue" with his Japanese counterpart.
Japanese public broadcaster NHK said the meeting was "expected to discuss concrete cooperation in a wide range of areas, such as people-to-people exchanges, economic cooperation and measures to combat the falling birthrate".
The top diplomats were also set "to agree to coordinate the holding of a summit meeting of the three countries by the end of the year".
NHK said Tokyo also aims to resolve some outstanding bilateral issues " such as China's measures to suspend imports of Japanese fisheries products".
LEADERS SUMMIT LAST YEAR
In May last year, the leaders of the three countries held a rare summit in Seoul -- the first such high level talks in five years – at which they agreed to deepen trade ties.
The three countries also reaffirmed their commitment to the "denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula" – a reference to nuclear-armed North Korea.
Seoul and Tokyo typically take a stronger line against Pyongyang than does China, which remains one of North Korea's most important alies and economic benefactors, despite leader Kim Jong Un's recent moves to bolster ties with historic ally Russia.
Beijing has previously resisted condemning Pyongyang for its weapons tests, instead criticising joint US-South Korea drills for raising tension.
Seoul and Washington accuse Pyongyang of sending thousands of North Korean soldiers to help Russia fight its war against Ukraine, in return for technical assistance from Moscow for its banned weapons programmes.
Experts say any moves by Seoul, Tokyo and Beijing to ramp up trilateral cooperation and boost economic ties augers well for future agreements on more difficult topics like Kim's nuclear weapons.
China and to a lesser extent Seoul and Tokyo have been hit by tariffs put in place by US President Donald Trump in recent weeks.
"The upcoming meeting is expected to prioritise economic issues in the wake of the Trump administration's hard push to raise import tariffs," Lim Eul-chul, a professor at Seoul's Institute for Far Eastern Studies.
"Such protectionist measures are not beneficial to any of the three countries," Lim said.
"The three diplomats could discuss ways to invigorate trilateral trade and explore measures to counter protectionism. With that in mind, the issue of North Korea may be addressed, but it is unlikely to be a top priority."
The announcement comes as South Korea awaits a Constitutional Court's ruling on whether to remove President Yoon Suk Yeol from office over his botched martial law declaration in December.
While in office, Yoon, a former prosecutor, has pushed for closer ties with Japan, attempting to bury the historical hatchet in order to present a united trilateral front with the United States against North Korea's growing military provocations.