What we know about the Jeju Air plane crash in South Korea

SEOUL: A Jeju Air plane flying from Bangkok to South Korea with 181 people on board crashed on landing on Sunday (Dec 29), killing 179 with just two people plucked alive from the wreckage.

Here's what we know so far.

WHAT HAPPENED?

A Boeing 737-800 aircraft belonging to low-cost carrier Jeju Air, flying from Bangkok to Muan airport, was warned of a bird strike by the control tower, officials said, during its first attempt at landing shortly after 9am (0000 GMT).

Minutes later, the pilot issued a "mayday" warning and tried to land again. Video showed the plane, its landing gear still retracted, attempting a belly landing.

Dramatic video shows the plane skidding along the runway with smoke trailing behind until it slams into a wall at the end and bursts into flames.