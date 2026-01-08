South Korea plane crash victims would have lived but for runway barrier: Simulation

SEOUL: All 179 people killed when a South Korean flight crashed in December 2024 would have survived had there not been a concrete structure at the end of the runway, a simulation showed on Thursday (Jan 8).

Jeju Air Flight 2216 was coming in to land at Muan International Airport from Thailand when it struck a flock of birds and was forced to make a belly landing.

Bystander footage showed the pilots were able to bring the plane down before it collided with a concrete barrier, known as a localiser, at the end of the runway and burst into a fireball.

The crash killed everyone on board except for two flight attendants seated in the tail section.

The presence of the concrete structure, housing a radio antenna system and used to help planes navigate landings, sparked outrage and protests from victims' families.