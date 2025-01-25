South Korea to release preliminary report of Jeju Air crash by Monday

SEOUL: South Korea will release by Monday (Jan 27) a preliminary report on last month's Jeju Air plane crash that killed 179 people, the deadliest air disaster on the nation's soil, the transport ministry said on Saturday.

One area under investigation is what role a bird strike played in the Dec 29 crash of flight 7C2216 as it arrived at Muan International Airport from Bangkok, according to a ministry statement.

The report will be sent to the International Civil Aviation Organization as well as the United States, France and Thailand, the ministry said.

Seoul has been cooperating with investigators from the US National Transportation Safety Board and France's Bureau of Enquiry and Analysis for Civil Aviation Safety.

It will take several months to analyse and verify flight data and cockpit voice recordings, which stopped recording four minutes and seven seconds before the crash, and communication recordings with the control tower, the ministry said.