'I voted for the people': South Korea MP defied party to try to impeach president

SEOUL: As South Korean lawmakers tried to impeach President Yoon Suk Yeol for declaring martial law, ruling party MPs stormed out of the chamber to thwart the effort - except for Ahn Cheol-soo.

Ahn - a self-made multi-millionaire, a trained doctor and software designer - sat alone in his party's bank of chairs in the National Assembly debating hall, one of just three members of the ruling People Power Party (PPP) to vote to remove Yoon from office.

Despite tens of thousands of protesters outside, demanding the leader be removed after he sent soldiers in helicopters to parliament in a bid to overturn civilian rule, the impeachment motion failed by not meeting the quorum.

Days earlier, lawmakers from both parties had come together, jumping fences, barricading doors with office furniture, and battling special forces troops as they raced to vote down the martial law declaration.

But then the ruling party closed ranks - saying Yoon had promised to resign and hand power to the prime minister and party chief, in what the opposition has called an unconstitutional power grab and "second coup".