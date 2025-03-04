South Korean lawmaker says North Korean prisoner of war wants 'normal life' in Seoul

SEOUL: A South Korean lawmaker said on Tuesday (Mar 4) that a North Korean soldier captured by Ukraine wanted to live a "normal life" in the South, after Seoul vowed to offer citizenship to Pyongyang's troops.

In January, Seoul's National Intelligence Service confirmed that the Ukrainian military had captured two of around 10,000 North Korean soldiers they estimate have been sent by Kim Jong Un to fight for Moscow in their war against Kyiv.

Lawmaker Yu Yong-weon said that he was able to meet the two soldiers, who remain in Ukrainian custody at a detention facility in an undisclosed location, after submitting a request to Kyiv authorities.

"The moment I faced the two young prisoners, I was overwhelmed with emotions – compassion, sympathy, and an innate sense of empathy," said Yu in a press conference.

One of the soldiers told him that he wanted to move to South Korea so that he could eventually reunite with his parents, Yu recounted.

Yu also said that the soldier asked if he would be able to "live as he wish with the rights I hope for" if he goes to South Korea and asked if he would be able to "have a home and start a family there".

Under South Korea's constitution, all Koreans, including those who live in the North, are considered citizens, and officials reaffirmed last month that this would apply to any troops captured in Ukraine.

Sending the soldiers back to the North would be "essentially a death sentence," Yu said.