South Korea to discipline officials over delays in recovering remains of Jeju Air crash victims

SEOUL: South Korean President Lee Jae Myung has ordered tough disciplinary action against officials responsible for delays in recovering the remains of victims from the 2024 Jeju Air crash that killed 179 people, his office said on Thursday (Mar 12).

Lee had expressed regret and offered condolences after an additional probe into the crash found that nine body parts belonging to seven victims had been discovered more than a year after the accident, a presidential aide told a briefing.

The president had instructed authorities to determine why those remains, along with 648 personal items and 155 pieces of aircraft debris, were left unattended for so long, the official said.

A full investigative report into the disaster is pending public disclosure, after missing a one-year deadline.

The transport ministry issued an apology on Monday for the delays, but victims' families have criticised the government for leaving remains and belongings abandoned in an open storage area and demanded accountability.

"We are appalled by the transport ministry’s late and inadequate apology, which the families say is like killing the victims a second time," a representative for the families said on Monday.

Another family representative welcomed Lee's statement on Thursday, saying it was "due time" that authorities showed some sense of responsibility.