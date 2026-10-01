South Korea president urges Pyongyang dialogue after DMZ blasts

SEOUL: South Korean President Lee Jae Myung urged North Korea on Thursday (Oct 1) to return to dialogue, a day after Seoul's military demanded an apology over a blast in the demilitarised zone that severely injured three South Korean soldiers.

Seoul and Pyongyang remain technically at war since the 1950 to 1953 Korean War ended in a truce, not a peace treaty.

Three South Korean officers were severely injured in the Sep 21 explosion inside the Demilitarised Zone (DMZ), the heavily mined buffer dividing the two Koreas since their 1953 armistice. One lost his foot.

The powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un denied on Wednesday that North Korea was behind the landmine blasts.

"The knots in inter-Korean relations are extremely complex, but we will steadily, patiently strive to untie them, one by one," Lee said on Thursday in his speech marking South Korea's Armed Forces Day.

"I hope that the North joins us now on the path of restoring trust and resuming dialogue, following a long interruption," he added.