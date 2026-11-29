SEOUL: South Korean President Lee Jae Myung said on Sunday (Nov 29) it was difficult to predict whether North Korea and China would hold a summit, although such a meeting would be desirable, South Korea’s Newsis agency reported.

“There are so many variables, and it is not a situation that can be reliably predicted,” Lee was quoted as saying to the presidential press corps while hiking on a mountain in Seoul.

Lee also said South Korea would play whatever role it could and that easing tensions between the two Koreas was important, the report said.

Speaking to reporters after the hike, Lee said North Korea’s nuclear arsenal could reasonably be viewed as a “means of last-resort defence”, Yonhap news agency reported.

His remarks came days after North Korean leader Kim Jong Un declared North Korea’s status as a nuclear weapons state was “absolutely inviolable” during a visit to a nuclear facility.

Lee also said Pyongyang’s construction of military fortifications in the demilitarised zone between the Koreas appeared intended to prevent incursions rather than prepare an attack on the South, according to Yonhap.

He added South Korea had intelligence suggesting Kim could visit China, but such a trip had not been confirmed, the report said.

Japan’s Kyodo news agency earlier reported, citing diplomatic sources, that Kim may visit several Chinese cities and meet Chinese President Xi Jinping early next month.

Construction screens were erected on Saturday night around the railway linking the two countries in the Chinese border town of Dandong, Kyodo said, after its reporters confirmed they were not there on Friday morning.

Similar screens were installed when Kim travelled through Dandong by train in September last year, the report said.

South Korea’s Yonhap news agency also said a hotel overlooking the China-North Korea Friendship Bridge had stopped accepting reservations through Dec 4.

The hotel has restricted bookings before previous visits by North Korean leaders, according to Yonhap.