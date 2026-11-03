South Korea investigates leak of President Lee's passport details

SEOUL: South Korea's Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday (Nov 3) it was conducting a probe into the leak of personal information related to President Lee Jae Myung's June overseas trip and was taking steps to reissue passports for Lee, his wife and other affected officials.

The comments came after KBS reported on Monday that passport details of 168 people, including Lee, his security officers and National Security Adviser Wi Sung-lac, had been posted on a paid website in early June.

The ministry said it viewed the case as a leak rather than a hacking incident and had asked relevant agencies to investigate as soon as it became aware of it.

It is working with police and other authorities to determine how the information was disclosed, a spokesperson told a briefing.