South Korea ex-commanders jailed up to 18 years over martial law

SEOUL: Five former senior South Korean military officers were jailed for up to 18 years on Monday (Sep 21) for their roles in the country's short-lived martial law declaration of 2024.

Ex-President Yoon Suk Yeol declared martial law in December that year, ordering special forces and helicopters to parliament in an unsuccessful bid to prevent MPs from voting down the move.

He also sent armed soldiers to the country's election commission to hunt for purported evidence of voter fraud.

According to a court statement on Monday, former Defence Counterintelligence Command chief Yeo In-hyung was sentenced to 18 years in prison, while Lee Jin-woo - former head of the Capital Defence Command - was given 15 years.

Prosecutors had sought 30-year prison terms for both.

Park An-su, former Army chief of staff who was designated as the martial law commander, was sentenced to 10 years.

Moon Sang-ho, former head of the Defence Intelligence Command who attempted to seize control of the National Election Commission, was sentenced to 12 years in prison.

Kwak Jong-keun, former chief of the Army Special Warfare Command, was given nine years.

Apart from Kwak, the accused officers denied all charges and said they were wrongly accused.

In July, Kwak said he "deeply regretted" sending his "beloved subordinates" to the National Assembly and the National Election Commission when martial law was declared.

"It pains me deeply to see my subordinates suffering after being deployed because of my foolish orders at the time," said Kwak at his final hearing.