South Korean parliament votes to block president's martial law declaration

SEOUL: South Korean military officials said martial law will remain in effect until it is lifted by President Yoon Suk Yeol, despite the parliament's overwhelming vote on Wednesday to block it.



South Korea's parliament, with 190 of its 300 members present, passed a motion early Wednesday (Dec 4) requiring the martial law declared by President Yoon Suk Yeol to be lifted.

The parliament speaker said the martial law declaration by Yoon was invalid.

Yoon said on Tuesday night that opposition parties had taken the parliamentary process hostage.