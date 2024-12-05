South Korean police investigating President Yoon for 'insurrection' after martial law U-turn

SEOUL: South Korean police on Thursday (Dec 5) said they have begun investigating President Yoon Suk Yeol for alleged "insurrection" after his short-lived imposition of martial law stunned the world.

Prosecutors are also investigating Yoon's interior minister and the now-former defence minister over their involvement, Yonhap news agency reported.

Insurrection is a crime that transcends presidential immunity and can carry the death penalty.

Yoon suspended civilian rule late Tuesday and deployed troops and helicopters to parliament only for lawmakers to vote down the measure and force him into a U-turn.

The martial law only lasted about six hours and opposition parties moved to file an impeachment motion on Thursday, saying Yoon "gravely violated the constitution and the law".

A vote is set for Saturday at about 7pm local time (6pm Singapore time).

It will be scrapped if it is not voted within 72 hours of its parliamentary introduction, but a new motion can be submitted if the current one is scrapped or voted down, according to National Assembly officials.