South Korean police investigating President Yoon for 'insurrection' after martial law U-turn
Yoon Suk Yeol also faces an impeachment vote that has been set for this weekend.
SEOUL: South Korean police on Thursday (Dec 5) said they have begun investigating President Yoon Suk Yeol for alleged "insurrection" after his short-lived imposition of martial law stunned the world.
Prosecutors are also investigating Yoon's interior minister and the now-former defence minister over their involvement, Yonhap news agency reported.
Insurrection is a crime that transcends presidential immunity and can carry the death penalty.
Yoon suspended civilian rule late Tuesday and deployed troops and helicopters to parliament only for lawmakers to vote down the measure and force him into a U-turn.
The martial law only lasted about six hours and opposition parties moved to file an impeachment motion on Thursday, saying Yoon "gravely violated the constitution and the law".
A vote is set for Saturday at about 7pm local time (6pm Singapore time).
It will be scrapped if it is not voted within 72 hours of its parliamentary introduction, but a new motion can be submitted if the current one is scrapped or voted down, according to National Assembly officials.
Jo Seoung-iae, spokesperson of the Democratic Party, said a vote on Saturday would provide sufficient time for the conservative lawmakers to contemplate their decisions on what he described as an “unconstitutional, illegal rebellion or coup”.
Prospects for Yoon’s impeachment are not clear as his People Power Party (PPP) decided on Thursday to oppose the motion’s passage.
Choo Kyung-ho, the floor leader of the PPP, told reporters that his party would hold another meeting to determine how to oppose the motion’s passage.
Observers say PPP members could simply boycott a floor vote or cast ballots against the motion. Impeaching him would require support from two-thirds of the National Assembly, or 200 of its 300 members.
The opposition parties together have 192 seats and they need additional votes from the PPP.
Some experts earlier said the motion will likely be passed through parliament as 18 PPP lawmakers, who belong to an anti-Yoon faction in the party, already voted down Yoon’s martial law decree together with opposition lawmakers.
But speaking to reporters on Thursday, PPP leader Han Dong-hun, head of the anti-Yoon faction, said he would work to ensure that the impeachment motion does not pass though he remains critical of Yoon’s action, which he described as "unconstitutional".
Han said that there is a need to "prevent damage to citizens and supporters caused by unprepared chaos".
If the motion passes, Yoon will be suspended pending a verdict by the Constitutional Court. If the judges give the nod, Yoon will be impeached and an election must take place within 60 days.
NIGHT OF CHAOS
The impeachment plan follows a night of chaos after Yoon declared martial law and armed troops attempted to force their way into the National Assembly building in Seoul, only to stand back when parliamentary aides sprayed them with fire extinguishers and blocked them with furniture.
The commander of the martial law troops said he had no intention of wielding firearms against the public, and Vice-Defence Minister Kim Seon-ho said no live ammunition had been provided to those troops.
"The people and the aides who protected parliament protected us with their bodies. The people won, and it's now time for us to protect the people," the Democratic Party's Kim said.
Many protesters said they feared a return to the dictatorships and martial law that marked much of South Korea's post-war period.
"For the sake of my children, this must be stopped no matter what," one protester, Kim Hye-Min, said on Thursday at a demonstration outside parliament. "We cannot go back to the 1970s."
The crisis rattled global financial markets and South Korea's benchmark KOSPI index. Currency dealers reported suspected state intervention on Wednesday to keep the won stable.
BAD MEMORIES
Yoon, who has lurched from crisis to crisis since taking office in 2022, has not been seen in public since his televised address in the early hours of Wednesday.
Local media quoted his office as saying he would not make any statement on Thursday.
His office also said that Defence Minister Kim Yong-hyun had resigned, but other key allies including Interior Minister Lee Sang-min remain.
Prosecutors have also banned the defence minister from leaving the country, Yonhap reported.
Lawmakers, meanwhile, were grilling senior figures, including army chief of staff General Park An-su, who acted as Yoon's martial law commander.
Park said Thursday that he was kept in the dark until after the president had announced the imposition of martial law on live television late Tuesday.
It was the first such declaration in more than four decades in South Korea and brought back painful memories of its autocratic past.
The move was to "safeguard a liberal South Korea from the threats posed by North Korea's communist forces and to eliminate anti-state elements plundering people's freedom and happiness", Yoon said.
A six-point decree from the army chief banned political activities and parties, "false propaganda", strikes and "gatherings that incite social unrest".