South Korean democracy faces 'most critical moment', says opposition leader

GROWING GUILT

Lee urged Yoon to step down, saying that he could yet bring "the unfortunate situation to an end" before the vote and, if it succeeds, a court ruling that would finalise it.

"Every minute he stays in office, his guilt and responsibility grow larger," he said.

South Korea has risen from colonialism and war to become Asia's fourth-largest economy and a vibrant democracy, with its cultural power - from K-pop to a Nobel-prize-winning author - soaring globally.

Lee insisted this week's six-hour stint of martial law - the first in over four decades - should be viewed as an isolated misstep.

"It's vital to view Yoon's highly irrational, impulsive, and unreasonable decision as an extraordinary anomaly," he said.

He compared it to "a sudden fever caused by bacteria" that the body's immune system quickly overcomes.

"South Korea's democracy is strong, and its people are courageous and wise. That is why this absurd attempt at a military coup was defeated so swiftly."

Passing the impeachment motion will require eight lawmakers from Yoon's ruling party to vote with the opposition - and Lee said although he was increasingly confident they could do it, he did not know for sure.

He urged ruling party lawmakers to "reflect on what politics truly is. It is about representing the will of the people ... and the people's will is now clear".