‘Too much to handle’: Mental health remains taboo in South Korea despite high suicide rate

SEOUL: In a room in South Korea’s bustling capital, three workers monitor footage round-the-clock from CCTV cameras installed on nearly all the bridges in the city.

With the help of artificial intelligence, they scrutinise details like a person's hesitation, assessing if someone is just passing by or thinking of taking his or her life.

Sixty-six CCTV cameras have been installed on Mapo Bridge alone, which crosses the Han River that divides Seoul.

Mapo Bridge has been dubbed the Bridge of Death due to dozens of suicide attempts. In recent years, high railings and a fence have been put in place there in efforts to stop people from jumping off.

South Korea has the highest suicide rate among developed countries.

On average, more than 40 South Koreans take their own lives every day, with suicide being the leading cause of death among teenagers and those in their 20s and 30s.

Seeking help for mental health issues remains a taboo subject in the nation, even though seven in 10 South Koreans suffered mental health issues last year, according to a National Center for Mental Health survey released in July.