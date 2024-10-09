‘Too much to handle’: Mental health remains taboo in South Korea despite high suicide rate
South Korea has the highest suicide rate among developed countries, with an average of more than 40 people taking their own lives every day.
SEOUL: In a room in South Korea’s bustling capital, three workers monitor footage round-the-clock from CCTV cameras installed on nearly all the bridges in the city.
With the help of artificial intelligence, they scrutinise details like a person's hesitation, assessing if someone is just passing by or thinking of taking his or her life.
Sixty-six CCTV cameras have been installed on Mapo Bridge alone, which crosses the Han River that divides Seoul.
Mapo Bridge has been dubbed the Bridge of Death due to dozens of suicide attempts. In recent years, high railings and a fence have been put in place there in efforts to stop people from jumping off.
South Korea has the highest suicide rate among developed countries.
On average, more than 40 South Koreans take their own lives every day, with suicide being the leading cause of death among teenagers and those in their 20s and 30s.
Seeking help for mental health issues remains a taboo subject in the nation, even though seven in 10 South Koreans suffered mental health issues last year, according to a National Center for Mental Health survey released in July.
ROLLER SYSTEM TO BE INSTALLED
Kim Jun-young, centre director of the Water Rescue Team of Seoul Special Rescue Services, said he hopes South Korea can eliminate suicide attempts at the bridge by 2030.
According to Mr Kim, his team managed to save about 1,000 people last year.
Last month, CCTVs captured a woman throwing her bag onto the ground at the bridge. Sensing something amiss, the team called the police.
Police officers usually arrive within 10 minutes and will talk to the affected person, who is then taken to the police station – or hospital, if needed. A family member is then called in.
In most cases, the person is advised to seek professional counselling or treatment, although it is unclear how many do so.
Mr Kim told CNA that a “roller system” is gradually being installed on some parts of Mapo Bridge to prevent people from jumping off immediately.
"Once the roller system is fully installed on the entire bridge and we further enhance it, we believe that no one will die from jumping off the bridge,” he said.
ISOLATION FROM SOCIETY
According to government data, about 5 per cent of the country’s 11 million young adults have isolated themselves from society.
Known as a form of extreme social withdrawal, they usually stay in a confined space with minimal outside interaction.
One such young adult was Kang Hee-jin, who was able to recover from the condition through green therapy – a practice of being in nature to improve psychological and physiological health.
"When I quit my last job, I was suffering from severe panic disorder and depression. I left the company abruptly because it became too much to handle. I was in such a difficult state that I couldn't do anything,” she told CNA.
“I had terrible dyslexia and couldn't even read. I shut myself inside and didn't go out at all.”
Ms Kang now works as a forest interpreter, and provides knowledge about forests to the public. She aims to connect the community with the natural world, and is helping others on their road to recovery. She now works with youths, together with the Seoul Metropolitan Government.
One of the young adults she works with, who wished to remain anonymous, said she used to feel withdrawn and “more self-conscious” even though no one was judging her.
“When I’m feeling like this, I know it is important to go out and do something, but it is not easy to go out on your own. So I would go out at late hours,” said the 21-year-old.
“I felt like I was living an irregular life. I think it is important to keep showing up (to events like this), no matter what.”
She is now studying and hopes to go to college. While her family knows she attends green therapy, her friends do not.
Ms Kang said this is not surprising, given how mental health issues are seen as a sign of weakness in the country.
"Even when I was suffering from severe panic disorder, I couldn’t bring myself to go to the hospital,” she added.
“I think it was because of the fear of being stigmatised. I was afraid of hearing people say things like, ‘You’re going to a psychiatrist’.”
While efforts are being made to reduce the suicide rate, experts said it is more important for South Koreans to understand that seeking professional help is not a sign of weakness - but a sign of strength.