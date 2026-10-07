South Korea weighs cuts to military exemptions for athletes, artists following Asian Games controversy

SEOUL: South Korea is considering scaling back or scrapping military service exemptions for elite athletes and artists, its defence ministry said on Tuesday (Oct 6), after the conduct of several players on its Asian Games football squad sparked a backlash.

South Korea defeated Japan 1-0 in the Oct 3 final in Aichi-Nagoya, securing its fourth straight Asiad men’s football crown and making 20 of its 23 players eligible to avoid conventional military service.

But the triumph was quickly overshadowed by controversy over some players’ remarks.

At a post-match press conference, team captain Lee Gi-hyuk, 26, held up his gold medal while declaring: "I'm not going to the military".

His teammate Yang Min-Hyeok, 20, also said in a post-match interview that he had been focused solely on securing a military service exemption - rather than winning a medal or trophy.

Another player, Park Seung-soo, 19, posted a since-deleted photo of himself wearing a cap typically worn by people who have completed their mandatory military service.