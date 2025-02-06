South Korea ministries, police block DeepSeek access

BANS "NOT EXCESSIVE"

Last week, Italy launched an investigation into DeepSeek's R1 model and blocked it from processing Italian users' data.

Australia has also banned DeepSeek from all government devices on the advice of security agencies.

Kim Jong-hwa, a professor at Cheju Halla University's artificial intelligence department, told AFP that amid growing rivalry between the United States and China he suspected "political factors" could be influencing the reaction to DeepSeek - but said bans were still justified.

"From a technical standpoint, AI models like ChatGPT also face numerous security-related issues that have not yet been fully addressed," he said.

"Given that China operates under a communist regime, I question whether they consider security issues as much as OpenAI does when developing innovative technologies," he said.

"We cannot currently assess how much attention has been paid to security concerns by DeepSeek when developing its chatbot. Therefore, I believe that taking proactive measures is not too excessive."

Beijing on Thursday hit back against the ban, insisting the Chinese government "will never require enterprises or individuals to illegally collect or store data".

"China has always opposed the generalisation of national security and the politicisation of economic, trade and technological issues," foreign ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun said.

Beijing would also "firmly safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese enterprises," Guo vowed.

"COMPLEX COMPETITION"

DeepSeek has said it used less-advanced H800 chips - permitted for sale to China until 2023 under US export controls - to power its large learning model.

South Korean chip giants Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix are key suppliers of advanced chips used in AI servers.

The government announced on Wednesday an additional 34 trillion won (US$23.5 billion) investment in semiconductors and high-tech industries, with the country's acting president urging Korean tech companies to stay flexible.

"Recently, a Chinese company unveiled the AI model DeepSeek R1, which offers high performance at a low cost, making a fresh impact in the market," acting President Choi Sang-mok said on Wednesday.

"The global AI competition may evolve from a simple infrastructure scale-up rivalry to a more complex competition that includes software capabilities and other factors."