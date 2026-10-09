South Korea test-flies its first domestically developed hypersonic weapon

SEOUL: South Korea flight-tested on Thursday (Oct 8) its first domestically developed hypersonic weapon, designed to fly at least five times the speed of sound and evade missile defence systems, bringing Seoul closer to what it says could be game-changing weapons capabilities.

There was no immediate response from North Korea, which last week tested its own hypersonic missile that landed in the waters near Japan.

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung attended the test, saying it's a major step in strengthening the country’s conventional defence capabilities, according to a statement. It did not elaborate on where the test took place.

The statement said the weapon separated from its booster rocket at the planned altitude, then descended and manoeuvred both vertically and horizontally before hitting a test target. It said once developed, the weapon would be able to strike key targets by surprise in the "Korean Peninsula theatre of operations".

Lee stressed that South Korea “must secure our security through our own strength", and also inspected the country’s most powerful Hyunmoo-5 ballistic missile on Thursday, his office said. It did not mention any direct comments by Lee on the North.