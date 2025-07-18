South Korea to end private adoptions after landmark probe

SEOUL: South Korea is set to overhaul its adoption system on Saturday (Jul 19) by ending the decades-old practice of outsourcing adoptions to private agencies, which has led to widespread allegations of abuse.

South Korea, Asia's fourth-largest economy and a global cultural powerhouse, sent more than 140,000 children overseas between 1955 and 1999.

But an official enquiry concluded this year that the international adoption process had been riddled with irregularities, including "fraudulent orphan registrations, identity tampering and inadequate vetting of adoptive parents".

The rights of South Korean children had been violated, the landmark investigation by a truth commission found.

The independent body established by the state called for an official apology and blamed the government for the issues, especially a failure to regulate adoption fees that effectively turned it into a profit-driven industry.

On Saturday, South Korea will introduce a "newly restructured public adoption system, under which the state and local governments take full responsibility for the entire adoption process", South Korea's Ministry of Health and Welfare said.

The change is a "significant step towards ensuring the safety and promoting the rights of adopted children", the ministry added.