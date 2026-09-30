South Korea made no military aid pledge to Ukraine over transfer of North Koreans, lawmaker says

SEOUL: South Korea made no promise to provide military support for Ukraine's fight against Russia in the transfer of two captured North Korean soldiers, a South Korean lawmaker said on Wednesday (Sep 30), citing the country's intelligence agency.

Ukraine imposed no preconditions on the transfer of the pair captured during fighting in Russia's Kursk region, Yoo Yeong-ha, a lawmaker from the opposition People Power Party, told reporters after a briefing by South Korea's National Intelligence Service (NIS).

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told the United Nations General Assembly last week that Ukraine had transferred two captured North Korean soldiers to South Korea.

After Zelenskyy disclosed the transfer, South Korea's presidential office demanded an official explanation and apology from Ukraine and accused Kyiv of violating an agreement to keep the move confidential to protect the soldiers and their relatives in North Korea.

Ukraine has not apologised or expressed regret over the disclosure so far, Yoo said, citing the NIS.

Kyiv has said no secrecy agreement existed.

The soldiers are expected to undergo questioning and security screening before the ​South Korean authorities decide whether to grant them protection and begin the resettlement process.

Under South Korean law, the NIS investigates applicants in temporary protective custody, verifying their identities, reasons for leaving North Korea and security-related concerns.

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According to Yoo, Zelenskyy may have announced the transfer of the North Koreans because he had hoped it would spur public support in South Korea for providing weapons and other aid to Ukraine.

Ukraine's embassy in Seoul did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

South Korea, which is a major arms producer, has faced pressure from some Western countries and Kyiv to provide Ukraine with lethal weapons but has so far focused on non-lethal aid, including demining equipment.

Another lawmaker Youn Kun-young, who was also briefed by the NIS, said that the soldiers were transferred to South Korea in mid-September and the pair had no health issues.

Zelenskyy said in a post on X this week that more than 8,000 North Korean troops were on Russian territory and preparations were underway to deploy a further 10,000 troops.

The Ukrainian president said in August ⁠that as many as 50,000 North Korean soldiers could be ​sent to fight for Russia, and called on South Korea to ​provide support for Ukraine's air defence.