South Korea's opposition moves to impeach acting president Han Duck-soo

SEOUL: South Korea's opposition said on Thursday (Dec 26) it filed an impeachment motion against acting president Han Duck-soo, after he refused to appoint Constitutional Court judges to complete the process of removing his predecessor from office.

South Korea fell in a political crisis when President Yoon Suk Yeol, currently suspended, declared martial law on Dec 3.

Yoon was stripped of his duties by parliament on Dec 14 over the action, but a constitutional court ruling upholding the decision by lawmakers is necessary to complete the impeachment process.

But Han has refused to approve the appointments of three judge nominees to fill the nine-member bench of the Constitutional Court - essentially holding up the procedure to remove Yoon.

The opposition Democratic Party is therefore now pushing to impeach Han too.