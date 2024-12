South Korea opposition push to impeach president

SEOUL: South Korean lawmakers pushed to impeach President Yoon Suk Yeol in the early hours of Thursday (Dec 5), accusing him of declaring martial law to stop criminal investigations into himself and his family. Yoon's declaration of South Korea's first martial law in more than four decades was swiftly overturned by lawmakers in scenes of high drama, but it has plunged the country into turmoil and alarmed allies.The future of Yoon, a conservative politician and former star public prosecutor elected president in 2022, now looks highly uncertain.Opposition lawmakers had jumped fences and tussled with security forces to get into parliament and vote down the martial law overnight from Tuesday to Wednesday, and they then filed a motion to impeach Yoon.