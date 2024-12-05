South Korea opposition push to impeach president

"TRAGIC"

Under South Korean law, the motion must be voted on between 24 and 72 hours after it is presented to a parliamentary session, according to Yonhap news agency.



Yoon's prospects look bleak - the opposition holds a large majority in the 300-member legislature and needs only a handful of defections from the president's People Power Party to secure the two-thirds majority needed to pass the motion.



The main opposition Democratic Party has also filed a complaint of "insurrection" against the president, some of his ministers and top military and police officials - which can carry a penalty of life imprisonment or even death.