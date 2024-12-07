South Korea opposition says it will try to impeach President Yoon again

SEOUL: South Korea's main opposition Democratic Party said it would not give up its attempt to impeach President Yoon Suk Yeol after losing a parliamentary vote late on Saturday (Dec 7).

Opposition party leader Lee Jae-myung vowed to impeach Yoon at all costs, reported the Yonhap news agency. He also apologised to the public for not delivering on the "outcome you wanted".

The opposition has resolved to try again as soon as Wednesday, and many protesters said they would continue demonstrations next weekend.

But Yoon's People Power Party said it would find a "more orderly, responsible" way to resolve the crisis than the impeachment of the president.

The president survived the impeachment motion on Saturday with only 195 votes cast – below the threshold of 200 needed for the vote to count.

"The entire nation is watching the decision being made here at the National Assembly today. The world is watching," National Assembly speaker Woo Won-shik said with a sigh.

"It's very unfortunate that there wasn't even a vote."