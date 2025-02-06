South Korea orders all airports to install bird detection cameras, radars

The radar will detect the size of the bird and its movement paths, and this information will be relayed to air traffic controllers who, in turn, will communicate with the pilot.

The ministry also said they will "establish legal basis" to move facilities that attract birds – such as food waste treatment facilities and orchards – away from airports, and impose new distance restrictions on new facilities.

"The top priority is to establish comprehensive reform measures across aviation safety to prevent the recurrence of aircraft accidents," said deputy minister for civil aviation Joo Jong-wan.

Feathers were found in both engines of the Jeju Air flight, according to South Korean media reports, with a bird strike being examined as one possible cause.

The investigation of the crash was further clouded when the transport ministry said the black boxes holding the flight data and cockpit voice recorders for the crashed flight stopped recording four minutes before the disaster.