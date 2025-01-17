South Korea plane crash investigators find feathers in engines: Media

SEOUL: Investigators probing the Jeju Air crash that killed 179 people last month have found feathers in both engines, according to South Korean media reports, with a bird strike being examined as one possible cause.

The Boeing 737-800 was flying from Thailand to Muan, South Korea, on Dec 29 carrying 181 passengers and crew when it belly-landed at Muan airport and exploded in a fireball after slamming into a concrete barrier.

It was the worst aviation disaster on South Korean soil.

"Feathers were found in both engines," the government-linked National Institute of Biological Resources told South Korean broadcaster MBN, without specifying who gave them the information.

"We have completed the analysis of a total of 17 samples, including feathers and blood," it said.

The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport declined to confirm the report when asked by AFP.

South Korean and US investigators are still probing the cause of the crash, which prompted a national outpouring of mourning with memorials set up across the country.

Investigators have pointed to a bird strike, faulty landing gear and the runway barrier as possible issues.

The pilot warned of a bird strike before pulling out of a first landing attempt. The plane crashed on its second attempt when the landing gear did not emerge.