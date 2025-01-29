South Korea plane fire leaves seven injured

SEOUL: Seven people sustained mostly minor injuries in Tuesday's (Jan 29) plane fire in South Korea, authorities said on Wednesday, with local media suggesting the blaze may have been caused by a portable battery stored in the overhead bin.

The Air Busan plane, an Airbus A321, was set to fly to Hong Kong from Gimhae International Airport in southeastern Busan but caught fire in the rear section on Tuesday night, according to the country's transport ministry.

A total of 169 passengers and seven flight attendants and staff were evacuated down inflatable slides, it said.

Authorities initially reported three injuries but revised the number to seven on Wednesday.

One of them is currently hospitalised, the ministry added.

The accident left nearly half of the fuselage burnt but its wings and engines on both sides remain undamaged, it said, adding that the cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

"It is unclear when we will be able to disclose the investigation findings on the cause of last night's fire," the ministry spokesperson told AFP.

Dramatic images and footage from local media on Tuesday night showed the aircraft engulfed in flames, with thick smoke appearing to billow from the interior of the plane.

Images from Wednesday morning revealed that the upper half of the fuselage was burned away, leaving a huge hole.