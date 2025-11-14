South Korea police seek to hold driver after market crash kills 2

Police have requested that traffic and forensic authorities analyse the vehicle's event data recorder to help determine what happened.

"We have sought an arrest warrant for the suspect on charges of causing death and injury under the Act on Special Cases of Traffic Accidents," a local police official told AFP.

Subscribe to our Chief Editor’s Week in Review Our chief editor shares analysis and picks of the week's biggest news every Saturday. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

"We questioned the suspect for about two and a half hours yesterday," the official said, adding that the warrant request reflected "the seriousness of the offence".

The vehicle had initially reversed before surging forward over around 130m into narrow streets, according to a police report.