South Korean police investigating President Yoon for 'insurrection' after failed martial law move

SEOUL: South Korean police have begun investigating President Yoon Suk Yeol for alleged "insurrection" over his declaration of martial law, a senior police officer said on Thursday (Dec 5).

Woo Jong-soo, head of the National Investigation Headquarters of the National Police Agency, told lawmakers that "the case has been assigned," footage showed.

Insurrection is a crime that transcends presidential immunity and can carry the death penalty.

Opposition parties have moved to impeach the president after the short-lived imposition of martial law that brought armed troops into Seoul's streets.

The main opposition Democratic Party and other small opposition parties submitted a joint motion to impeach Yoon on Wednesday over his martial law declaration the previous night.

Martial law lasted about six hours, as the National Assembly quickly voted to overrule the president, forcing his Cabinet to lift it before daybreak on Wednesday.

The impeachment motion against Yoon was introduced in parliament early Thursday, meaning it can be put to a vote between Friday and Sunday.

A vote has been set for Saturday.

It will be scrapped if it is not voted within 72 hours of its parliamentary introduction, but a new motion can be submitted if the current one is scrapped or voted down, according to National Assembly officials.