South Korea police raid Muan airport over Jeju Air crash that killed 179

SEOUL: South Korean police said they raided Muan airport and the Jeju Air office on Thursday (Jan 2) morning over the crash involving one of the carrier's Boeing 737-800s that killed 179 people.

Jeju Air flight 2216 was carrying 181 people from Thailand to South Korea on Sunday when it issued a mayday call and belly-landed before hitting a barrier and bursting into flames, killing everyone aboard except two flight attendants pulled from the burning wreckage.

South Korean and US investigators, including from Boeing, have been combing the crash site in southwestern Muan since the disaster to establish a cause, with both black boxes found and decoding work ongoing.

"In relation to the plane accident that occurred on Dec 29, a search and seizure operation is being conducted from 9am (8am, Singapore time) on Jan 2 at three locations," including Muan airport, the Jeju Air office in Seoul, plus a regional aviation office, police said in a statement sent to AFP.

"The police plan to swiftly and rigorously determine the cause and responsibility for this accident in accordance with the law and principles."

After the crash, South Korea announced that all Boeing 737-800 aircraft operated by the country's carriers would be subject to special inspections, focusing on the landing gear, which appears to have malfunctioned during the Sunday crash.