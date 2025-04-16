South Korea police raid presidential office and security compound

SEOUL: South Korean police raided on Wednesday (Apr 16) the office of former president Yoon Suk Yeol and his security detail, as part of a spiralling criminal probe into the impeached leader.

Yoon declared martial law in December, sending armed soldiers to parliament before reversing course. He was quickly impeached by lawmakers, but resisted arrest for weeks in a criminal probe.

After a lengthy standoff, in which his security detail played a key role, he became South Korea's first sitting head of state to be arrested in January. He was later released on procedural grounds.

Police said on Wednesday they had "initiated the execution of a search and seizure warrant at the presidential office and the presidential residence complex".

Subscribe to our Chief Editor’s Week in Review Our chief editor shares analysis and picks of the week's biggest news every Saturday. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Police seized encrypted phone servers and raided the office of Yoon's presidential security detail, plus his chief of security's house, in what they said was part of a probe into "alleged obstruction of an arrest warrant execution".

Yoon spent weeks holed up in his compound in January, protected by members of the Presidential Security Service who had remained loyal to him.

His guards had installed barbed wire and barricades at the residence, forcing hundreds of police officers and investigators to use ladders and scale perimeter walls to reach the main building.

At the time, he was booked on charges of obstruction, with police saying this week that "in principle" an investigation would be necessary.