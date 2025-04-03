South Korea police raise security levels ahead of impeachment verdict

SEOUL: South Korean police began dialing up their security levels on Thursday (Apr 3) in preparation for a Constitutional Court ruling on President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment, as they sealed off areas around the court.

Police took the alert to the second-highest level on Thursday and said they would issue the top alert on Friday, enabling the deployment of 100 per cent of the force. The top alert is typically issued in response to the potential for mass casualty events, acts of terrorism or major disasters.

Police have already cleared a 150-metre radius around the courthouse.

"The area surrounding the court is basically sealed off from any protesters," an official from the Korean National Police Agency, told AFP.

The move comes as multiple embassies - including the United States and France - have issued warnings to their citizens to avoid political rallies or mass gatherings in connection to Friday's verdict.

Authorities are hoping to avoid a repeat of the 2017 presidential impeachment ruling, when four people died after the court upheld the removal of former president Park Geun-hye.

At the time, Park's supporters clashed with authorities, piling onto police buses, smashing windows with wooden sticks and assaulting officers.