Political turmoil in South Korea hits already-slowing economy, puts damper on year-end festivities

SEOUL: For nearly two weeks, rallies protesting South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol’s short-lived attempt to impose martial law were staged daily on the streets of the Yeouido financial district, where the National Assembly Building is located.

As demonstrators thronged the streets, many others chose to stay away.

But even before the political turmoil that hit the country on Dec 3, food and hospitality business owners like Ju Eun-Ra said business has been poor in comparison to last year.

“Since November, our sales have dropped by tens of millions of won compared to the same time last year,” said the owner of Grill Jong-go-san in Seoul, who had been hoping to recoup some of her losses this month.

“We prepared a lot in anticipation of better year-end business, but after the state of emergency was declared on Dec 3, cancellations increased significantly.”

This comes during what is usually one of the busiest periods for South Korea, with Christmas and New Year celebrations around the corner.

It has already been a disappointing year economy-wise. The central bank governor expects South Korea’s gross domestic product (GDP) growth this year to drop to 2.1 per cent - down from an earlier forecast of 2.2 per cent.