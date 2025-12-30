South Korean President Lee to visit China next week

SEOUL: South Korean President Lee Jae Myung will visit China from Sunday (Jan 4) to meet counterpart Xi Jinping and deepen cooperation, Seoul and Beijing said.

Lee and Xi last met in November on the sidelines of the APEC summit in the South Korean city of Gyeongju.

Lee's visit will be the first by a South Korean leader to China since 2019.

The South Korean leader will take part in a summit and a state dinner with Xi in the Chinese capital Beijing from Sunday to Tuesday, his office said.

Subscribe to our Chief Editor’s Week in Review Our chief editor shares analysis and picks of the week's biggest news every Saturday. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

The two leaders will work to "solidify the full restoration of the strategic cooperative partnership", a spokesperson added.

They will also seek to deepen cooperation in "supply chains, investment, the digital economy, combating transnational crime and the environment".

Lee will then head to economic powerhouse Shanghai for two days.